Thousands turn out for 34th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase

The drive-thru event will return next Saturday

–The 34th Annual Vine Street Victorian Showcase, originally canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, was reborn Saturday night as a drive-thru event.

Several hundred cars cruised slowly through the Vine Street holiday showcase on Saturday night as locals celebrated their Christmas spirit. Several homes are festooned with Christmas lights and decorations. Class Act Dance performed the Nutcracker Ballet in front of one illuminated home.

Scrooge rode up and down Vine Street in an antique car shouting at people to “Go home.” Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus and the traditional Snow King and Queen also drove the one-mile route along Vine Street.

Although a few people walked, most participants drove along Vine Street in each direction as passengers admired the homes, displays, and performances. Passengers greeted each other with “Merry Christmas” as they passed.

The Vine Street drive-by event will be repeated from 6-8 next Saturday night, Dec. 19

Share this post!

email

Related