Three additional county jail inmates test positive for COVID-19

–Three additional inmates at the San Luis Obispo County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.

All three inmates were assigned to the same housing unit. The three were tested on Dec. 10. The results came back positive the same day. All three inmates have been isolated. They are being treated at the jail and have not required hospitalization.

The housing unit has been quarantined. All 18 inmates in that housing unit are being tested as well as 14 staff members.

The source of the infection is being investigated and the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office says it is working with San Luis Obispo County Public Health to determine the cause of this outbreak. This is the jail’s first outbreak since July. An outbreak is defined by the California Department of Public Health as three or more cases that are believed to be linked.

With these recent cases, that brings the total number of inmates who have tested positive for COVID to 15. Seven of those have occurred since Dec. 2. This reflects the rising number of cases that are being seen countywide, according to the sheriff’s office.

A total of 14 sheriff’s deputies have tested positive for the virus: eight patrol deputies and six correctional deputies.

