Three arrested for vehicle burglaries, parole violations

–On Tuesday morning, the San Luis Obispo Police Department took a report of a vehicle burglary that had taken place between Monday night and Tuesday morning at the Rose Garden Inn in San Luis Obispo. The suspects and their vehicle were captured on video when they broke the window out of the victim’s car.

Later in the morning, the police department took a second vehicle burglary report at the Fernandez Road trailhead parking lot. During this burglary, the victim’s purse was stolen, and a credit card was used immediately following at a local retail business.

Using the information from the surveillance video of the Rose Garden Inn burglary, officers began checking for the suspect vehicle. A short time later the car was found in the 800 block of N. Fourth Street in Pismo Beach.

Christopher Padilla, a 36-year-old resident of Fresno was found sitting in the car and David Jimenez, a 33-year-old resident of Fresno, along with Jasmine Hernandez, a 24-year-old resident of Orange Cove, were located nearby.

Both Padilla and Jimenez were wearing the same clothing as they were in the video from the Rose Garden Inn burglary. Evidence from both burglaries and the credit card fraud were located with the suspects.

David Jimenez was booked at San Luis Obispo County Jail for burglary and a parole violation. Christopher Padilla was booked for burglary. Jasmine Hernandez was booked for an unrelated parole warrant. This investigation is ongoing and additional charges are expected for Jimenez, Padilla, and Hernandez.

If you have any information about this crime you are encouraged to call the San Luis Obispo Police Department at 805-781-7312. Anonymous information may be referred to Crime Stoppers @ (805) 549-STOP.

SLOPD utilizes Nixle as an electronic information-sharing system. Refer to http://www.nixle.com. to create an account and receive automatic timely updates and important news.

Share this post!

email

Related