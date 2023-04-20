Three arrested in SLO for furnishing alcohol to minors

Arrests result of ‘shoulder tap’ operation held last Saturday

– Working under a grant awarded by the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, the San Luis Obispo Police Department conducted a “shoulder tap” operation last Saturday. This operation focused enforcement on adults who purchase alcohol for persons under the age of 21. Officers contacted 47 individuals during the operation in various locations throughout the city. Three individuals were arrested for furnishing alcohol to minors and released on scene.

How a shoulder tap operation works: a minor under the direct supervision of law enforcement stands outside of a liquor or convenience store and asks customers to buy them alcohol. The minor also indicates they are underage and cannot purchase the alcohol. If an adult agrees to purchase alcohol for the underage person, they can be arrested and cited for furnishing alcohol to a minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service.

“Underage drinking harms our community. Preventing the sale of alcohol to minors will help to increase public safety,” said SLOPD Sergeant Joe Hurni, who conducted the operation on Saturday.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a much higher risk of being involved in a crash than older drivers, according to SLOPD. About 25% of fatal crashes involve underage drinking according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

“We conduct these operations to keep alcohol out of the hands of our youth,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata. “By preventing underage drinking we can increase the quality of life in our communities and reduce DUIs.”

