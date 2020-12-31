Three-day art workshop offered through recreation services

–Local art teacher Stormy Capalare and Paso Robles Recreation Services will offer a three-day acrylic painting art party/workshop at Centennial Park Wednesday, Jan. 6 through Friday, Jan. 8 on the Centennial Park pool patio. Each day artists of all ages will learn how to create a new and different acrylic painting on canvas including “Birds on a Perch,” “A Dandelion Wish” and, “Magic Fireflies.”

Capalare will guide participants through each step in the process to help them create their masterpiece with easy to follow instructions. A $30 registration fee is payable online at registration while a $45 supply fee (per participant) is payable to the instructor at the first class on Wednesday, Jan. 6. The supply fee will include everything participants need to create their works of art along with a drink and snack each day. Students ages 4 through 7 must bring an accompanying adult with them during the classes.

This outdoor class is designed to adhere to current state and county safety protocols. Advance registration is required and may be accomplished online at prcity.com/recreationonline. For more information about this and other upcoming January classes visit prcity.com/recreationonline or contact Paso Robles Recreation Services at (805) 237-3988 or email recservices@prcity.com

