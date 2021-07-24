Three local farm and ranch leaders honored at California Mid-State Fair

2021 agriculturalist, cattlewoman, and cattleman of the year named

-Local agriculture organizations recognized three San Luis Obispo County farmers and ranchers during the California Mid-State Fair’s annual Cattlemen and Farmers Day at the Paso Robles Event Center on July 22.

The 2021 award recipients are:

Doug Filipponi: Agriculturalist of the Year

Tracy Nicholson: Cattlewoman of the Year

Randy Baxley: Cattleman of the Year

The awards were selected by members of the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen, and San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association.

“These three individuals have made incredible contributions to our San Luis Obispo County agriculture community,” said Farm Bureau Executive Director Brent Burchett. “Our county’s $2.5 billion agricultural economy is built upon the hard work of farmers and ranchers, and today we are proud to recognize a few of our very best.”

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau has selected Santa Margarita winegrower, cattleman and business leader Doug Filipponi as the 2021 Agriculturalist of the Year.

The Agriculturalist of the Year award recognizes distinguished success in the agriculture industry and a lifetime of dedication to advancing San Luis Obispo County’s rich farming and ranching heritage.

San Luis Obispo County Cattlewomen have selected Tracy Nicholson as the 2021 Cattlewoman of the Year.

A central coast native since 1969, Tracy Nicholson had a passion for the ranching way of life from a young age. “Words cannot describe the honor I feel in my heart and soul to be selected for this prestigious award,” Tracy said. “My fellow Cattlewomen are my peers and my friends. They are strong, kind, hardworking, and honest. I owe those I know today and those who are now gone for this distinguished honor.”

San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association has given the Cattleman of the Year award annually since 1963, making Randy Baxley the 58th person to receive this honor.

Randy said he is honored and greatly humbled to receive this recognition and is awed by the company he is in with the past honorees.

