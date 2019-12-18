Three-vehicle accident sends one to the hospital, causes traffic delays

–A three-car accident Tuesday on Northbound US-101 near the Vineyard Drive off-ramp sent at least one person to the hospital and backed up traffic, according to California Highway Patrol and eye-witness reports.

The crash occurred at 5:16 p.m. One person was stuck in one of the vehicles and had to be extricated by emergency crews. Two people were injured as a result of the crash though their injuries were reported as minor by CHP.

The three vehicles involved were a 2008 Honda Accord driven by Ruth Guerra, 77, of Atascadero, who sustained minor injuries and was transported to Sierra Vista, a 1995 Acura Integra driven by 19-year-old Trey Jones of Paso Robles who was also injured but did not choose to go to the hospital, and the third car was a 2003 Acura RSX driven by 28-year-old Matthew Garcia with a 16-year-old passenger, neither of whom reported any injury.

Some readers reported being stuck in traffic for over an hour Tuesday evening. The accident compounded with natural after-work traffic in the area and was also likely the result of what’s called “rubbernecking” according to CHP.

The incident is still under investigation. No further information is available this time.

