Multi-vehicle collision causes delays on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

At least one person transported to hospital

– On Sunday afternoon, a multi-vehicle traffic collision occurred on Highway 101 North, just south of the 13th Street bridge in Paso Robles. The vehicles involved in the accident were identified as a Gray Ford F350 with a gooseneck trailer attachment towing a white Ford truck, and a green Honda Element.

At least one person was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment, according to eye-witnesses. The extent of the injuries and the condition of the transported patient have not been disclosed at this time.

The accident caused significant delays for northbound traffic on Highway 101 as emergency responders and authorities worked to clear the scene and investigate the cause of the collision.

Further details about the circumstances surrounding the accident and the identities of those involved have not been released yet.

-Report and photo by Anthony Reed.

