Tibetan monks visiting Paso Robles on Friday 

Donations benefit Tibetan refugee community and Drepung Gomang Monastery

– The Sacred Arts Tour of Drepung Gomang Monastery concludes its visit to California with a final sand mandala ceremony and heartfelt community events in Paso Robles.

The culmination of the tour centers around the creation and deconstruction of a sacred sand mandala. Join the monks at Let’s Get Tuned Morro Bay on Thursday, Apr. 11 from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. for the Final Mandala Ceremony. Witness the dismantling of the intricate sand painting, a powerful symbol of impermanence.

On Friday, Apr. 12, the monks travel to Paso Robles for a day filled with blessings, cultural exchange, and opportunities for personal reflection. From 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., there will be a rock painting exhibition at EarthTones Gifts, Gallery & Center for Healing, located at 790 Pines Street, to create sacred symbols for personal growth (love offering requested).

Local eateries can be enjoyed as The Junction hosts the Monk Tour. From 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., the tour will be available at the Allegretto Resort to answer questions, share handicrafts, and hold a special Puja (healing chant and blessing) at the courtyard (time TBA), showcasing traditional Tibetan instruments and chanting for a transformative experience.

This marks the Sacred Arts Tour’s tenth visit to Paso Robles. “It’s an amazing time to receive reminders of compassion within our community,” Mary Ueberax of EarthTones said.

Donations are welcome throughout the events, with proceeds benefiting the Tibetan refugee community and Drepung Gomang Monastery.

