Tickets available now for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center gala

– Tickets for Paso Robles Youth Arts Center’s annual Dining With The Arts fundraiser, are now available for the “Night at the Museum” themed event scheduled on Friday, Nov. 10 at 5 p.m. The event takes inspiration from the “late 1800s Parisian art scene” and promises a unique blend of artwork, music, and live performances, all featuring the budding young stars of Youth Arts. The evening is curated by the center’s artist-instructors and will feature unexpected surprises, like “a Matisse portrait coming to life.” The ticket price includes dinner, beer, and wine for all guests.

The event’s wide array of live and silent auction items is made possible through community support. These items range from a vacation home in Baja to an exclusive Cass Winery VIP overnight experience, along with artwork by Anne Laddon and Dale Evers. Notable among the offerings is a student art collage created by instructor Joe Adams, providing numerous opportunities to support Youth Arts and take home cherished items.

Ticket information

Individual tickets for the event are priced at $150 and can be purchased through my805tix.com or directly from the youth arts center. To secure tickets directly through the youth arts center, interested individuals can reach out to Barby Wunsch at barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

Additionally, there is an option to secure a VIP-sponsored table for eight people, priced at $1,500. To reserve a VIP table, contact Barby Wunsch at barby.wunsch@pryoutharts.org.

About the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, Paso Robles Youth Arts Center has provided children ages five to 18 with free visual and performing arts classes since 1998. The nonprofit was founded by artist and philanthropist Donna Berg to provide all children in Paso Robles and surrounding areas a safe place to learn about and participate in the arts, regardless of their socioeconomic status. Programs are open at no charge to all students who wish to enroll in offerings such as art, dance, music, theatre, and creative enrichment featuring video production, digital music creation, and culinary arts.

For more information about the Paso Robles Youth Arts Center visit pryoutharts.org.

