Tickets on sale for live theatre production of Treasure Island

Local middle schoolers set to bring this beloved adventure to the stage in February

– A cast of 40 middle school students from Almond Acres Charter Academy are starring in a live production of Treasure Island, based on the novel by Robert Louis Stevenson. The show will be held at the Templeton Performing Arts Center. The performance is newly adapted by Amanda Thayer and directed by Claire Edmonds.

“It’s a joy that we get to share the process of making theater with these creative and enthusiastic students,” said Claire. “I’m honored to be working at the beautiful Templeton Performing Arts Center, with the incomparable Ryan Flores designing our lights. I’m very grateful to Amy Baker and Almond Acres for having me guest direct Amanda Thayer’s delightful new script.”

“As a life-long pirate obsessed human: adapting, producing, and teaching a class on pirates is literally a dream come true,” said Thayer, a drama teacher at Almond Acres. “I am so excited for the audience to share in the joy, humor, and adventure that the students bring to life in this production.”

The story follows an ordinary youth, Hawkins, on a thrilling adventure encountering pirates on the high seas, including the infamous Long John Silver, in a race to discover buried treasure!

Show times:

Friday, Feb. 2 @ 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 3 @ 6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 @ 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10 @ 6 p.m.

Each show is 75 minutes long with a 15-minute intermission. Concessions are available for purchase. Presale tickets are $12.50 and can be purchased online. Tickets at the door will be available for $15. To support the arts and to learn more about tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities, visit the event website.

