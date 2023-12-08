Tickets on sale now for Blendfest on the Coast

Event includes winemaker dinners, blending seminar, vineyard excursion, grand tasting

– Tickets are now on sale for Blendfest on the Coast, the only Paso Wine event dedicated to blends, Feb. 22-25, 2024. BlendFest on the Coast takes place in Cambria and San Simeon, a 40-minute drive away from Paso Robles, alongside the Pacific Ocean. BlendFest features a series of events including a vineyard excursion, a blending seminar, as well as winemaker dinners.

The marquee event takes place on the Sundance Lawn at the Oceanpoint Ranch in Cambria with more than 40 wineries pouring on Saturday, Feb. 24 from 2-5 p.m.

BlendFest on the Coast kicks off on Thursday, Feb. 22 (1:30-3:30 p.m.) with a coastal excursion to the Derbyshire Vineyard. This exclusive tour is only available through BlendFest on the Coast. We have partnered with Derby Wine Estates to bring a limited group into their iconic Derbyshire Vineyard with sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean. Guests will learn about farming along the coast and taste wines from the estate winery, Derby Wine Estates, as well as Aaron Wines and Hawks Hill Ranch who source from this special place.

Also on Thursday, Feb. 22, (6:30-8:30 p.m.) is the first of two winemaker dinners at the Oceanpoint Ranch restaurant in Cambria. Dining to the sound of waves crashing along the rugged Cambria coast, a unique and delicious menu will be showcased with wines from four wineries whose winemakers will be presenting and sharing the stories behind the label. Once dinner is complete, take a stroll along the newly rebuilt Moonstone Beach boardwalk.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Blendfest on the Coast festivities continue with the ever-popular Blending Seminar. This friendly competition pits guest versus guest to come up with the best blend of the day. Three winemakers will offer up their expertise in blending, helping the audience come up with a stand-out blend. A tri-tip lunch is included along with finished wines from the guest wineries, complete with an ocean view.

The second of two winemaker dinners takes place on Friday, Feb. 23 at the Cavalier Oceanfront Resort. The chef at the Cavalier Oceanfront Resort is creating a menu to complement the wines from four winemakers who will be strolling the dining room and pouring their blended wines.

Blendfest on the Coast culminates on Saturday, Feb. 24 with the Sunset Grand Tasting. Taking place on the Sundance Lawn at the Oceanpoint Ranch, more than 40 wineries will be pouring their blended wines. Come enjoy a taste of Paso Wine with the tunes of the Shawn Clark Family Band as a soundtrack, along with food from The Cowtipper Food Truck, and views of Moonstone Beach. The VIP Experience begins at 2 p.m. and General Admission at 3 p.m., with the event concluding just as the sun starts to get low to the horizon at 5 p.m.

On Sunday, Feb. 25, visitors are encouraged to head out to visit the wineries in Paso Robles Wine Country. After discovering a new favorite wine at one of the five marquee BlendFest on the Coast events, attendees are encouraged to purchase a few bottles to take home and share the memories and a taste of Blendfest with family and friends.

For all ticket information, visit pasowine.com.

