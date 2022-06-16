Tickets on sale now for Country Rodeo Finals

Event returns to main grandstand arena at 7 p.m. on July 30

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced that the country rodeo finals will take place on Saturday, July 30. The popular night will return to the main grandstand arena and start at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25/adult (13+ years old) and $15/child (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

The country rodeo finals are the culmination of hard work and stellar performances during the morning’s rodeo events; this is your chance to see some of the best and brightest cowboys and cowgirls. Featured events include match roping, team penning, double mugging, barrel racing, breakaway roping, and more.

This year’s show will feature new addition, Maddison McDonald, who’s been a featured act of the National Finals Rodeo for the last 10 years, as well as Anthony Lucia, one of the best rodeo announcers. The parachute flag drop will also make a return to open the show. In addition, the fans will be treated to specialty acts throughout the performance, including rodeo clown Matt Merritt – the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

