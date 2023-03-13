Tim McGraw returning to the Mid-State Fair

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Country music superstar Tim McGraw has been confirmed to perform at the California Mid-State Fair on July 19 at 7:30 p.m. This will be McGraw’s eighth time performing on the main stage at the fair. The concert will take place in the Chumash Grandstand Arena at the Paso Robles Event Center. Ticket prices range from $50 to $175 and go on sale on March 17, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. on the California Mid-State Fair’s official website, www.MidStateFair.com.

McGraw is known for his high-energy concerts and has sold over 90 million records worldwide. He has 46 worldwide No. 1 singles and 19 worldwide No. 1 albums. He has won three Grammy Awards, 19 Academy of Country Music Awards, and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His career achievements include being named BDS Radio’s Most Played Artist of the Decade for all music genres and having the Most Played Song of the Decade for all music genres.

In addition to his music career, McGraw has acted in several films and TV shows, including “Friday Night Lights,” “The Blind Side,” and the Yellowstone prequel, “1883.” He has also co-authored two New York Times Best Selling books, “Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest and the Music that Made a Nation” with Jon Meacham and “Grit & Grace: Train the Mind, Train the Body, Own Your Life” about fitness.

The 2023 California Mid-State Fair runs from July 19 to July 30, with the theme “Shake, Rattle & Roll!” Connect with the fair on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. The fair’s box office warns against buying tickets from unofficial channels, as the authenticity of such tickets cannot be guaranteed.

