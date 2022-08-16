Timshel Vineyards hosting Art and Jazz Night Thursday

Evening will include Timshel’s 2020 Grenache release party

– Timshel Vineyards will be hosting its first local artist showcase with a Live Art and Jazz night this Thursday, from 6 – 8 p.m.

Featured artist will be David Ramirez, from Los Osos, who curates mixed mediums and textures from canvas to reclaimed wood. Alt jazz band Raccoon Dog will be playing and the evening will also include Timshel’s 2020 Grenache release party.

This event is free and all are welcome to attend. Ramirez’s artwork will be on display until mid-October. Call for more information or to reserve a table for your party: (805) 286-4311. Timshel tasting room is located at 825 Riverside Ave Suite 1, in Paso Robles.

