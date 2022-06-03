Timshel Vineyards hosting grand opening celebration

New tasting room opens on Riverside Ave.

– Timshel Vineyards has announced its grand opening in Paso Robles at 825 Riverside Ave, Suite 1. The winery will be hosting a grand opening celebration on June 11 from 2-6 p.m.

This first brick-and-mortar location is a “dream come true,” according to owners Craig and Becca Thompson. Timshel is Hebrew for “Thou Mayest” and is the theme of John Steinbeck’s classic story East of Eden. The story is one of hope, resilience, and renewal, a “spirit that rings true with our family.”

“Being farmers first, our Timshel label is hand-crafted in micro vineyards to curate organically farmed & biodynamic wines,” says Grower and Winemaker Nathan Thompson. “At Timshel, we dig deep into our farming roots to provide exceptional wines that are sure to elate your pallet, inspired by acids that can transform the dish pairing in front of you. We focus on farming, finding those correct pH balances, and the perfect times to harvest, all while allowing the Earth to do her thing to enrich our soils with nutrients. Our farming style allows us to cultivate our grapes for unique and balanced fermentation. Not only that, we love to get the family involved not only during harvest season but all during our winemaking process.”

The public is invited to attend the grand opening celebration for music, food, and “copious wine pouring,” according to the winery. Attendees can taste wines and learn about the community workshops that are offered each week.

Timshel Vineyards is open daily and accepts reservations and walk-ins. Call (805) 286-4311 to make a reservation.

