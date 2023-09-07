Timshel Vineyards presents: Annual Harvest Stomp Dinner in the Vineyard

Event scheduled for Sept. 24 from 4-7 p.m.

– The Thompson Family invites you to join them for a warm and fun-filled evening at Timshel Vineyard’s Harvest Stomp Dinner, hosted on the picturesque Holmestead Vineyard. This unique event is scheduled for Sept. 24, from 4 to 7 p.m., promising an unforgettable experience in the heart of the Templeton Gap.

Timshel Vineyards is a family-owned winery that farms small acreage around the Central Coast. The meaning behind the winery and farming embodies the spirit of choice – a concept deeply rooted in its very name. “Timshel” is a word that carries profound meaning, symbolizing the power to choose your own path, and this philosophy shines through in every aspect of Timshel Vineyards.

The evening’s festivities kick off with an array of artisanal pizzas handcrafted by local culinary Chef Trattoria di Luca, ensuring a delectable dining experience that pairs perfectly with Timshel’s exceptional wines. As you savor each bite and listen to live music while sitting amongst the vines with club members, friends and family.

One of the evening’s highlights is the traditional grape stomp, where you’ll have the chance to roll up your sleeves and experience the age-old winemaking tradition firsthand. Revel in the sensation of grapes between your toes as you become a part of Timshel’s rich winemaking heritage.

Timshel Vineyards is renowned for its exceptional syrah, grenache, and Mourvèdre varietals, particularly the award-winning Grenache produced with unwavering dedication. Join us for the Fall Wine releases from the vineyard and embark on a journey through flavors that reflect the terroir of the Templeton Gap.

The family takes pride in its commitment to organic and biodynamic farming practices. Farmer and winemaker Nate Thompson, alongside assistant winemaker Ashley McPhail, spearhead this sustainable approach to viticulture. Their unwavering dedication to quality and stewardship of the land shines through in every bottle of Timshel wine, producing 500 cases a year. You can also find them in their Downtown Paso Robles Tasting Room at 825 Riverside Ave Suite 1 Paso Robles, Ca.

Tickets for this memorable event are priced at $85 and can be purchased on our website or through our social media channels. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Timshel Vineyards family for an evening of choice, fine food, great music, and exquisite wine. Tickets can be purchased with this link or by calling (805) 286-4311.

Discover the path of choice at Timshel Vineyards – where the journey is as important as the destination. Join us on September 24th for the Annual Harvest Stomp Dinner and experience the essence of Timshel.

About Timshel Vineyards

