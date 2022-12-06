Tin City Forklift Parade returns Dec. 15

Event will include parade, photos with Santa, holiday shopping opportunities

– The community is invited out for an evening of holiday cheer at the annual Tin City Lights Forklift Parade on Thursday, Dec. 15.

The evening kicks off at 5 p.m., with the parade starting at 6:30. Santa will be in attendance for complimentary photos with the kids (and to listen to their wish lists). Parents can wander through the Tin City neighborhood and gather up those last-minute boozy holiday gifts. There will be a selection of craft beer, cider, wine, and cocktails as well as food trucks and ETTO’s brand-new Pasta Bar.

The Toy Bank of Greater Paso Robles will be setting up donation boxes for guests to bring unwrapped toys.

Entrance and parking for the evening are both free. Parking is limited. SLO Safe Ride will be offering transportation. Road closures will take place on Marquita Ave, Limestone Way, and Blue Rock Rd. from 5:30 -7:30 p.m.

Tin City is a popular local industrial park with craft beverages, wineries, olive oil, ice cream, and pasta. It’s located at 450 Marquita Ave. in Paso Robles.

