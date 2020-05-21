TJ Durfey wins first Placer Title Central Coast ‘Everyday Hero’ nomination

–North County local TJ Durfey is recognized as a “Hometown Hero” by the Placer Title Central Coast Everyday Hero project. TJ was nominated for pitching in and shopping and taking of errands for Oak Shores Lake Nacimiento residents who have not been able to do their regular shopping. Many have underlying ailments and are over 65. He was nominated by his grandmother, Cathy.

TJ has been grocery shopping at several different markets, picking up prescriptions, making his way to Walmart, Lowes, even picking up medications for a dog at the veterinarian in Templeton and stopping at the Paso Robles Post Office to pick up mail. The round trip is roughly 56 miles and he has been doing this all for free!

A Hometown kid from Paso Robles who graduated last year with a baseball scholarship and had been working as a baseball coach for Templeton High School. When everything closed down, TJ put his energy to work for others.

“He is a gem and has a heart of gold and we would like to honor him with a gift certificate for $50 to his favorite bait and tackle shop here in Paso Robles,” said Julie Opheim, Sales Manager with Placer Title.

