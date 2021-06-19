Today Show names Paso Robles a ‘Top Summer Destination’

City featured during Today’s ‘Third Hour’

–Travel Paso announced that earlier this week, the Today Show named Paso Robles a top destination to visit this summer. The segment, and corresponding story can be seen here.

Featured during Today’s “Third Hour” by Correspondent Mark Ellwood, Condé Nast Traveler contributing editor and the host of the podcast Travel Genius, the segment includes Travel Paso’s latest video produced in conjunction with its recently-launched reopening campaign that encourages travelers to road trip to Paso Robles.

The segment highlighted Paso Robles wine country, its rolling and wide-open landscapes, the new Stables Inn, and artist Bruce Munro’s exhibits at Sensorio.

Launched June 7, Travel Paso’s Reopening Campaign is the organization’s largest campaign to date. It targets the drive markets in Northern and Southern California, and features several inspirational themes including family travel, girlfriends’ getaways, and wine country retreats.

Most notably, the campaign includes 90 billboards that are currently dotting the landscape of Los Angeles and are designed to inspire commuters to trade in the busy city life for a laid-back wine country excursion.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email