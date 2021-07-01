Tooth & Nail appoints A.D. Lewis director of national accounts – retail

– A.D. Lewis has been appointed Director of National Accounts – Retail, for Tooth & Nail Wine Company, located along the popular Hwy. 46 corridor of Paso Robles wine country. Before joining the Tooth & Nail team, Lewis distinguished himself as Director of National Accounts for Rogue Ale & Spirits of Newport, Oregon, where he was named Salesperson of the Year for two consecutive years, in 2017 and 2018. Before that position, Lewis worked at J.J. Taylor Distributing and at Whole Food Markets, where he was the beer and wine buyer for their Portland, Oregon, and Sarasota, Florida locations. Lewis was a vital member of the Whole Foods National Store Setup Team, where he played a crucial role in the establishing of various locations, including Ann Arbor, Michigan; Charleston, South Carolina; Portland, Oregon, and Orlando, Florida.

“I knew the moment I signed on with Tooth & Nail Wine Co. that it was something unique, something special,” says Lewis. “Tooth & Nail is so much more than just a winery or a brand. From creating innovative, world-class wines to our community involvement and environmental stewardship, Tooth & Nail is about defying norms to better ourselves and our industry. Most importantly though, Tooth & Nail is about people and inclusion. It’s a small, tight-knit group of folks working tirelessly to create second-to-none experiences for anyone to enjoy. Tooth & Nail is a family, and I am honored and extremely excited to be a part of that family.”

Established in 2010 by farmer and visionary, Rob Murray, Tooth & Nail Wine Company rose quickly in popularity among a broad spectrum of wine drinkers for their various adventurous wine brands, including The Squad, Audubon, Amor Fati, Stasis, and the upcoming Destinata brand, Murray’s first foray into the realm of natural wines. Murray, known for his rebellious choices and progressive, creative branding, was the first vintner in the nation to employ augmented reality technology in wine labeling, “injecting a sense of movement and play onto a stationary bottle of wine.” This inventive technology, in tandem with Murray’s incorporation of over 400 types of cryptocurrency as forms of payment, resulted in Tooth & Nail Wine Company being recognized as one of the nation’s more “advanced and radical” wine companies.

Tooth & Nail earmarks a percentage of profits for “1-percent for the Planet”, joining companies like Patagonia, Boxed Water, and Honest Tea, in giving to vetted environmental non-profit organizations. To learn more about Tooth & Nail Wine Company, visit toothandnailwine.com.

