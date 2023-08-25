Top US women tennis players return to Templeton for Central Coast Tennis Classic

Templeton Tennis Ranch to host international WTA players at USTA pro circuit women’s $60,000 tournament

– The EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic returns to the Templeton Tennis Ranch from Sept. 25 through Oct. 1 with top American and international players competing for $60,000 in total prize money and valuable WTA World Tour ranking points.

Named one of the most popular women’s events by both players and fans and played in the heart of Central Coast wine country, the Central Coast Tennis Classic held its first event in 2017, and last year saw the veteran take down the rookie as Madison Brengle beat fellow American and 18-year-old qualifier Robin Montgomery to win the singles title in three exciting sets.

The 2023 edition of the Central Coast Tennis Classic will attract more than 80 WTA players who are ranked from No. 100 to No. 350 in the world, along with their support teams and families.

Past players of the event are highlighted by current WTA-ranked No. 3 Jessica Pegula, who played in the singles event at the EPIC Central Coast Tennis Classic in 2018. Others include 2018 US Open doubles champion CoCo Vandeweghe, current WTA World Tour top 100 singles players Shelby Rogers and Kayla Day, and former Wimbledon singles semifinalist Genie Bouchard.

The tournament is part of the USTA Competitive Pathway circuit. Check the tournament’s website www.centralcoasttennisclassic.com and Facebook page www.facebook.com/ttrprotennis in the coming weeks for player announcements and the latest tournament news.

