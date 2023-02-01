Tori Amos coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale this Friday

– Musician, author, and activist Tori Amos has announced a US tour this summer to continue the celebration of her 2021 album, Ocean to Ocean, which will include a stop at Vina Robles Amphitheatre in Paso Robles on July 22.

Following a sold-out World Tour throughout 2022, Amos will once again be performing with long-time collaborator bassist Jon Evans and renowned UK drummer Ash Soan, with special guest support to be announced.

“I am truly excited to be coming back to the US on the Ocean to Ocean Tour this summer with my amazing bandmates Jon Evans and Ash Soan,” Amos says. “We are so looking forward to playing iconic venues once again such as The Greek in LA, Red Rocks, and especially Wolf Trap, where I saw so many shows growing up in neighboring Maryland. As I write this, I’m training hard as we head to Europe in March before then heading back to the States in June.”

Ocean to Ocean received widespread acclaim from fans and media alike. The record debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Current Alternative Albums Chart and No. 6 on the Billboard Album Sales Chart, marking her tenth “Top 10” appearance.

Tickets for the Vina Robles Amphitheatre concert are available via Ticketmaster, Friday, Feb. 3, at 10 a.m. More information regarding on-sale dates are available at toriamos.com.