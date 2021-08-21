Toro Creek Bridge replacement project beginning next week

Utility relocation to begin in preparation for replacement of bridge on Highway 1 near Cayucos

–The first phase of work to replace the Toro Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Cayucos will begin with utility relocation on Monday, Aug. 23.

Travelers may encounter traffic control in both directions of Hwy. 1, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. with delays not to exceed 15 minutes. This utility relocation will be performed by Chevron and is expected to be complete in October.

The Cayucos Sanitary District will also perform utility relocation near the Toro Creek Bridge beginning Monday, August 23. Travelers may encounter traffic control in both directions of Hwy. 1, Monday through Friday from 7 am until 7 pm. This roadwork is expected to be complete in November and is being performed under permit from Caltrans.

Construction to replace the bridge is expected to begin in the Spring of 2022. Souza Construction of San Luis Obispo is the contractor for this $5 million project.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway construction zones.

For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the District 5 website at: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5

