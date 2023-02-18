Tour of Paso bike ride benefits local cancer patients

Registration now open

– Sign-ups are underway for the 15th Annual Tour of Paso, taking place on Sunday, April 2 in Paso Robles wine country, directly benefitting the Cancer Support Community – California Central Coast (CSC-CCC), a non-profit organization that offers programs and services to local cancer patients, survivors, and their families free of charge.

“This is one of our major annual fundraising events specifically geared towards raising money to help local cancer patients and their families with the social, emotional, and mental side of their cancer care,” said CSC-CCC Executive Director Candice Sanders. “The Tour of Paso helps us provide all our services free of charge within our own backyard. As one of our mottos states, ‘Community is Stronger than Cancer’ it is true that all the proceeds from this bike ride, annual events, and any of our fundraising efforts stay in San Luis Obispo County to help local families.”

Invited to join the fun are bike riders of all skill levels, from beginners to advanced, who will have their choice of two routes – 50 and 26 miles. Starting and ending at Niner Wine Estates, each bike route will wind bike riders through the scenic Paso Robles wine country. “A bike ride through Paso’s wine country offers a chance for riders to enjoy springtime in Paso with its beautiful scenery and what’s to be a gorgeous wildflower season,” says Sanders.

Register today at tourofpaso.org for just $85, with a required fundraising minimum of $200. Prizes will be awarded to both the team and individual who raises the most money for the bike ride to support the Cancer Support Community.

“It is not too late to sponsor this bike ride or gather a team together. Various levels of participation or sponsorship levels will receive merchandise such as t-shirts and complimentary rider registration, as well as name recognition, logo placement, and more,” added Sanders.

This year, VineCycle E-Bike Vineyard Tours is making it easy for those who may not own a bike to participate in the Tour of Paso offering rentals on their fleet of eBikes. A portion of the proceeds for each eBike rental will be donated to CSC-CCC. “This is my way of supporting the Cancer Support Community, allowing people to try out an eBike, and giving everyone a chance to participate,” said Jeff Lindenthal, owner of VineCycle. Contact him at jeff@vinecycletours.com or at (831) 901-6931 to reserve an e-Bike.

This year’s Presenting Sponsor is Central Coast Home Health, and other sponsors include Niner Wine Estates, Saxum, Terry and Pebble Smith, Kennedy Club Fitness, Radiology Associates, Adelaida Cellars, Healthy Trailer, and VineCycle E-Bike Vineyard Tours.

For more information about sponsorship opportunities, to volunteer for the annual bike ride, or to become involved with Cancer Support Community, contact them at development@cscslo.org or call (805) 238-4411. For more information visit cscslo.org or tourofpaso.org.

