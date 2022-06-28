Tractor pull and freestyle motocross show announced at Mid-State Fair

Tickets on sale now

– The California Mid-State Fair has announced the final event of the 2022 fair, “Tractor Pull and Freestyle Motocross.” The action-packed event will take place on Sunday, July 31, in the Main Grandstand Arena starting at 7 p.m.

All seats are general admission and are on sale now at $25 for adults (13+ years old) and $15 children (3-12 years old) and can be purchased online only at www.MidStateFair.com. The ticket price will increase to $25 for all on the day of the show.

This year’s show will feature multiple tractor pull events, freestyle motocross, a pre-show pit party, and specialty acts like a parachute flag drop, trick rider Maddison McDonald and the Entertainer of the PBR Velocity Tour, Matt Merritt.

The 2022 California Mid-State Fair runs July 20 through July 31 and this year’s theme is “Full Steam Ahead!”

