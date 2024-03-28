Trader Joe’s cashews recalled due to potential contamination

Product was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in several states

– Wenders LLC, based in Dublin Calif., has initiated a recall of specific production lots of Trader Joe’s Nuts – 50% Less Sodium Roasted & Salted Whole Cashews – (SKU Number – 37884) due to potential contamination with Salmonella, a bacterium known to cause severe infections, the company announced Monday.

The affected lots, labeled T12139, T12140, T12141, and T12142, are implicated in the recall. Salmonella infections can pose grave risks to vulnerable populations, including young children, the elderly, and individuals with compromised immune systems, according to health officials.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection may include fever, diarrhea (potentially bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacterium can lead to more severe conditions such as arterial infections, endocarditis, and arthritis.

The product was distributed to Trader Joe’s stores in several states including Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Customers can identify the affected product by checking the country of origin listed as India or Vietnam, along with the “Lot No:” printed on the back panel of the plastic pouches. Notably, no other lot numbers or products are affected by this recall.

The recalled cashews have the following lot numbers and best-before dates:

Lot T12139: Best Before Feb. 21, 2025

Lot T12140: Best Before Mar. 01, 2025

Lot T12141: Best Before Mar. 08, 2025

Lot T12142: Best Before Mar. 10, 2025

Thus far, no illnesses related to the consumption of these cashews have been reported.

The issue came to light during routine testing conducted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) during import inspections, revealing that at least one of the recalled lots tested positive for Salmonella contamination.

Consumers are strongly advised not to consume any products covered by this recall. Those who have purchased the recalled items are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further inquiries, consumers can reach out to Wenders LLC via email at foodsafety@wendersllc.com.

