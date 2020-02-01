Paso Robles News|Saturday, February 1, 2020
Traffic accident causes closure of Highway 46 

Posted: 8:43 am, February 1, 2020 by News Staff

– Highway 46 was closed at Union Road Friday night due to a traffic collision where the vehicle struck a power pole. The accident was the second of the nature in the area, according to police.

Paso Robles Police posted the following on their Facebook:

Posted in:  Region
