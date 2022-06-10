Traffic switch planned next week on Highway 1

Caltrans replacing Old Creek Bridge on Highway 1 near Cayucos

– Caltrans will continue construction on a project to demolish and replace the Old Creek Bridge on northbound Highway 1 near Cayucos with a traffic switch next week.

A 24/7 closure of the northbound/southbound number 1 (left) lane to allow for the installation of a protective barrier for highway workers will be completed this week. Beginning Tuesday, June 14, Caltrans will implement a traffic switch with travelers headed northbound on Highway 1 diverted onto the current southbound lanes, with two-way traffic divided by a center median. This traffic control measure will allow for the demolition of the bridge on northbound Highway 1.

A bicycle detour will also be established with signage near the project area between Cayucos Drive and Studio Drive near the Toro Creek Bridge which is also being replaced.

The contractor for this $8 million project is Papich Construction of Arroyo Grande. It’s expected to be complete in the Spring of 2023, weather permitting.

This project includes funding from Senate Bill (SB) 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017 which provides $5 billion in transportation funding annually split between the state and local agencies. Road projects progress through construction phases more quickly based on the availability of SB 1 funds, including projects that are partially funded by SB 1.

For more information about other transportation projects funded by SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

Caltrans reminds motorists to move over and slow down when driving through highway work zones. For traffic updates on other state highways in San Luis Obispo County, travelers may contact Caltrans District 5 Public Affairs at (805) 549-3318 or can visit the Caltrans District 5 website.

Advertisement

Related