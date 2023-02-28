Train coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre

Tickets go on sale Friday

– Multi-Grammy and Billboard Award-winning band Train is coming to Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Wednesday, July 19, at 7:30 p.m. The band will be joined by alternative rock band Better Than Ezra as they open the show. Tickets for the concert will be available for purchase via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 3, at 10 a.m.

Train’s hit songs like “Drops of Jupiter” and “Hey, Soul Sister” are sure to have the crowd singing along.

About the band

Since their debut self-titled album, Train has had 14 songs on Billboard’s Hot 100 list. The band climbed to the top in 1994, as the original five-member band tenaciously built a loyal hometown following, leading up to their debut album, released by Columbia in 1998. Train has sold more than 10 million albums and 30 million tracks worldwide, with multiple platinum/gold citations, including three Grammy Awards, two Billboard Music Awards, and dozens of other honors. The group won another Grammy Award in 2011 for their global hit “Hey, Soul Sister” from their multi-platinum album Save Me, San Francisco.

Train frontman, Pat Monahan, also partakes in other ventures outside of music, including his award-winning wine portfolio, Save Me, San Francisco Wine Co, which was created in 2011 and has sold over 10 million bottles and won over 100 medals.

Joining Train on stage is Better Than Ezra, a New Orleans quartet founded by Kevin Griffin and Tom Drummond. They were named one of the top “100 Greatest Alternative Artists of All Time” by Billboard. Better Than Ezra released their last single “Grateful” in 2018 and are currently working on new music.

