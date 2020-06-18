Travel Paso launches ‘#SavorPaso’ campaign to promote local tourism

From Travel Paso:

–Here in Paso Robles, we live where the world dreams of vacationing. But in the wake of COVID-19, the world will have to keep dreaming a little longer. For now, Paso Robles can be a destination for “SLO-Cals.” There has never been a better time to explore and rediscover your bountiful backyard of wine, cowboys, and ancient oaks.

Paso’s wine country is open. Field of Light at Sensorio is open. Distilleries and breweries are open. Hotels, shops, and yes, restaurants are open too.

Safety standards are a must. Paso Robles’ hospitality businesses are all practicing state and county-mandated protective measures. Paso’s iconic Downtown City Park is officially open for wining, dining and catching up with your friends and family – while safely distanced.

Beginning this week, you can grab takeout, wine, beer, and cocktails from Paso’s restaurants and reserve for free one of the many private farmhouse style tables in the park’s shaded dining section.

There, you’ll be met by a concierge who will guide you to your own sanitized table. These private tables are available Thursday-Sunday beginning at 5:30 p.m. Diners can reserve their tables via Yelp here (scroll to the bottom of the page).

Also, the city has placed additional public picnic tables in the City Park allowing more options for takeout or to pack your own picnic. And soon, many of Paso’s restaurants are set to open new outdoor seating decks next to their dining rooms. Called parklets, these private spaces will provide even more safe space to enjoy your culinary delights in the fresh air.

Whether it’s a staycation, a day-long beer run, a wine tasting tour or a date-night dinner, playing in Paso is going to provide a much-needed spark to the economy and significantly help your neighbors in the tourism industry.

And tourism matters. One in five jobs in Paso Robles is tourism-related. Your child’s teacher, our firefighters, and our roads all depend on the engine of tourism, which normally provides $15 million in direct tax revenues each year. If you take advantage of a less-crowded Paso this summer, you’ll make a real difference in your community.

