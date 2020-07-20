Tres Osos takes ‘Best of Show’ at Central Coast Olive Oil Competition

–The Central Coast Olive Oil Competition has released the results from the 2020 competition which featured premier oils produced across California. Tres Osos hailing from Carmel emerged as the producer of the best of show entry.

“It was a good year for California olive oils especially the central coast. Just over 80-percent of the entries were awarded medals,” says chief judge Paul Vossen. “The timing of harvest for this year’s oils was excellent as shown by the large number of premium (gold) awards. Those oils were very well made from olives that were picked at the peak of maturity resulting in oils with complex green and ripe fruit flavors. It was also nice to see so many different olive varietals being represented at the competition as single cultivar oils or blends. The silver and bronze medal-winning entries are also excellent oils, but perhaps with a bit less intensity, depth, or complexity.”

“We all made sure to follow proper health and safety protocols while still giving each oil the proper attention,” said Vossen. “It was greatly exciting to have the competition and taste the quality oils entered this year.”

All entries entered were also judged on their labels as part of the Central Coast Packaging and Design Competition. The oils were awarded for the best single bottle label, best series of labels, best packaging of a single bottle and best packaging of a series of bottles.

Share this post!

email

Related