Trinity Lutheran Church celebrating 100 years in Paso Robles

Special service and brunch celebrates a century in Paso Robles

– On Sunday, Oct. 24, Trinity Lutheran Church will celebrate 100 years as a congregation that has served Paso Robles. The congregation members, friends, and guests will gather in front of the church at 9:30 a.m. for the ringing of the bell. This same bell has hung over all three church buildings that have served as Trinity’s places of worship in the community.

Their present location is 940 Creston Road. Each Sunday they gather in this sanctuary that was erected and dedicated in 1991. Prior to that the church gathered at 9th and Vine streets.

“We will ring the bell in thanks and praise to God for all of those who have gone before us, and in anticipation for the blessings of the next 100 years,” said Pastor A. Mark Schudde who currently serves Trinity Lutheran Church and School.

While the service of celebration will begin outside, the congregation will then process into the sanctuary for the remainder of the service. Pastor Allen Steinbeck, a son of Trinity congregation, will be the guest preacher for the day. “Although I grew up at Trinity, and was ordained as a pastor at Trinity, I’ve never actually preached in my home congregation,” said Pastor Steinbeck. The title of Pastor Steinbeck’s message will be, “God’s Own People Purposefully on the Move,” and will be based on I Peter 2:4-5.

Once inside the sanctuary the congregation will be accompanied in their worship by Trinity Hand Bell Ringers and a cello. There will also be organ and trumpet, flute and guitar, that will join with the voices of the congregation in songs and hymns of praise.

In addition to Pastor Steinbeck, Pastor David Atrops who served Trinity in the 1980s, will also be present and read the scripture readings of the day. Trinity’s former Lay Minister, Chuck Schliebe will give the opening prayer, and Pastor Schudde will be celebrant of the Lord’s Supper.

Following the Celebration Service, the congregation members, friends and guests will gather in the church fellowship hall for a brunch. Those who gather will be treated to large displays put together by JoAnn Ernst and Linda Reidel. The displays will contain pictures and other memorabilia recalling God’s blessings throughout the past 100 years. There will also be a special display recalling the “Roots of Lutheranism in San Luis Obispo County” and its beginnings at Bethlehem Lutheran Church that served the Geneseo community starting in 1884. Many of the members of Trinity can trace their roots to the Geneseo congregation.

Many in the community know Trinity Lutheran through the school ministry that began sixty years ago. Under Principal Jane Fairbank’s leadership, the school has thrived and has a current enrollment of 185 students in kindergarten thru 8th Grade. In addition, the preschool program serves another 60 children under the direction of Kim Norman. Trinity Lutheran truly is, as Pastor Steinbeck will remind them, “God People on the Move.”

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related