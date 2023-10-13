Trinity Lutheran School Boosters set to host annual harvest festival

Event will offer a wide array of family-friendly activities

– The Trinity Lutheran School Boosters are gearing up to host their annual Harvest Festival on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 3 to 6 p.m. at 940 Creston Road in Paso Robles. The event will offer a wide array of family-friendly activities, featuring bounce houses, a climbing wall, a euro bungee, a face painter, carnival games, and the popular Trunk or Treat tradition. Attendees will also have the opportunity to purchase food from Paradise Shaved Ice and Yabba Dabba Dogs. The event organizers encourage attendees to embrace the spirit of the season by donning costumes.

Admission to the festival is priced at $20 per person at the gate, all parents and kids three and under are free.

For inquiries or further information, contact Boosters Treasurer Sarah Stafford at (805) 423-7819 or via email at trinitylutheranboosters@gmail.com.

