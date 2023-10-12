Trinity Lutheran welcomes new pastor

Church is holding a special worship service this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m.

– Trinity Lutheran Church and School in Paso Robles has announced that Pastor Chris Simmons will begin his ministry as its new pastor. The church celebrated its 100th year in 2021, and the school’s 60th year was celebrated in 2022.

Pastor Simmons is an energetic teacher with a “passion for ministry and a heart for the community.” He is also a husband and father.

The church is holding a special worship service this Saturday, Oct. 14, at 2 p.m., after the Pioneer Day Parade. All are invited to join in the service at the church, located at 940 Creston Road.

