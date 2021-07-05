Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week

Monday’s high is an expected 88-degrees

–Hot temperatures are on their way to Paso Robles again this week, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be just 88-degrees, and Tuesday’s is 99, but by Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week, Paso Robles and North County should see triple-digit temps. Monday should see some clouds but then clear skies are expected throughout the rest of the week.

To view a full, 10-day forecast, click here.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email