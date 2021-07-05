Paso Robles News|Monday, July 5, 2021
You are here: Home » Top Stories » Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week
  • Follow Us!

Triple-digit temperatures in the forecast for Paso Robles this week 

Posted: 8:36 am, July 5, 2021 by News Staff

Heat wave could bring temperatures as high as 107 to Paso Robles this week

Monday’s high is an expected 88-degrees

–Hot temperatures are on their way to Paso Robles again this week, according to Weather Underground.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to be just 88-degrees, and Tuesday’s is 99, but by Wednesday and throughout the rest of the week, Paso Robles and North County should see triple-digit temps. Monday should see some clouds but then clear skies are expected throughout the rest of the week.

To view a full, 10-day forecast, click here. 

Advertisement
Share this post!
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter
Email this to someone
email

Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.