Tulare County group arrested after theft of Giovanni’s Fish Market tip jar

Three suspects arrested for various charges

-Last Thursday at approximately 4:50 p.m., the suspects picture above, visiting from Tulare County, stole the tip jar from Giovanni’s Fish Market, 1001 Front St. Morro Bay.

A woman reportedly exited the vehicle and stole the tip jar from the service window before running north on the Embarcadero to a waiting vehicle. Pictures of the suspects and vehicle were shared on social media the following day.

On July 17, 2021, Morro Bay Police Department officers received a tip from a citizen who had seen the post on social media that the vehicle pictured in the post was parked at El Chorlito Restaurant in San Simeon. MBPD officers arrived on scene and contacted four subjects which included the woman responsible for the theft. Suspects Brittany Renee Doyle, Devon Louis Young, Brian Moscrop, and another adult female (not charged) are all from Tulare County.

Upon arrival, Doyle and Young fled on foot onto the beach and were captured after a short foot pursuit. During the foot pursuit one of the suspects attempted to discard narcotics and paraphernalia into the ocean. All narcotics and paraphernalia were located and seized by officers.

The tip jar stolen from Giovanni’s was located inside the suspect vehicle. Three of the four suspects were arrested for various charges and booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Anyone who has any information regarding similar incidents is asked to please contact the Morro Bay Police Department (805) 772- 6225 or San Luis Obispo County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email