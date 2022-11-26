Paso Robles News|Saturday, November 26, 2022
Turkey Trot held at Atascadero Lake Thanksgiving morning 

Posted: 6:45 am, November 26, 2022 by Reporter Dick Mason

race startEvent is a fundraiser for El Camino Homeless Organization

– More than 500 people turned out for the Turkey Trot Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero Lake Park.
The event is a fundraiser for the El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO). Participants paid $20 to run three laps around the lake (5k or 3.1 miles) or walk one lap around the lake.costumes

Many people wore turkey hats or costumes for the event.

ECHO CEO Wendy Lewis says she believes the event raised over $70,000 for the shelter. A non-profit matches all the money raised by the participants, donors, and sponsors.check in and ksby with turkey

Sponsorships from local businesses and individuals help defray the cost of the event.

Turkey trophies were given away for the best costumes.

trophies

