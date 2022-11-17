Turkey Trot raises funds for local homeless shelter

Event held on Thanksgiving morning at Atascadero Lake

– El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO) has announced the return of the North County Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24. ECHO will host the event at the Atascadero Lake Park.

Check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m. at the pavilion bandstand with the run to begin shortly after 9 a.m. Participants are encouraged to wear their best turkey costumes while they run, walk or trot around the lake. Prizes will be awarded for the fastest time and best costumes. There is a suggested $20 donation to participate, and proceeds will help ECHO to continue providing services to those who need it most.

The event began in 2019 as a way to encourage community members to come out and give back to a local nonprofit organization, but now the event has turned into a North County Thanksgiving tradition for families and runners alike.

Supporting ECHO is many local sponsors who have made a large impact, including a returning sponsor the BLoved Foundation who has generously offered to match each individual donation. “We are thrilled to once again have the support of the B Loved Foundation for our North County Turkey Trot,” said Wendy Lewis, CEO and president of ECHO. “We are so grateful to all our amazing sponsors and community members who make putting on these events possible.”

For more information on the event or to find out other ways to give back this holiday season visit echoshelter.org/.

