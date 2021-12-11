Twin Cities employees donate to Salvation Army’s ‘Angel Tree’ program

– On Friday, employees at Tenet Health Central Coast’s Twin Cities Community Hospital donated toys and various items to the Salvation Army’s “Angel Tree” program. The program is designed to raise in-kind gifts to assist families who are in crisis as a result of medical issues, unemployment, homelessness or other difficult circumstances and who otherwise wouldn’t have the resources to celebrate the holidays.

Instead of ornaments, tags were placed on the “Angel Tree” Christmas tree in Twin Cities’ lobby – the tags are numbered with the first name, age and gender of a child in need of presents along with descriptions of desired gifts – so that employees can use the tags to purchase appropriate gifts for the children.

This year, Twin Cities’ employees fulfilled the wishes of about 50 Angel Tree tags for the North County Salvation Army’s efforts.

