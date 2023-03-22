Twin Cities Hospital honors twin sister employees

Twins have been working at the hospital since its inception

– Twin sisters, Judy Davis and Jody Ghione, were honored at Twin Cities Community Hospital’s recent celebration of Employee Appreciation Day, along with other staff members who have served for years. The twins have been working at Twin Cities for 45 years, since the hospital’s inception, with Judy starting her tenure five days ahead of Jody. Both sisters are highly valued by their colleagues and have contributed significantly to the hospital’s success.

Over 260 staff members who have served for over five years were also recognized for their years of service through 2022 with appreciation certificates and lapel pins. A luncheon was held to honor all staff members.

According to one colleague, the dedication and hard work of the Davis and Ghione twins have made them invaluable to the hospital’s operations. The staff and administration expressed their gratitude for their tireless commitment to Twin Cities Community Hospital.

The event was a tribute to the dedication and loyalty of these staff members, including the twins who have served the hospital since its establishment.

