Twin Cities hospital receives ‘A’ grade from watchdog nonprofit

– Adventist Health Twin Cities in Templeton, Calif., has earned an “A” hospital safety grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“It is very meaningful to see Twin Cities rated among the safest healthcare institutions in the country,” said Eleze Armstrong, interim CEO of Adventist Health Twin Cities and Adventist Health Sierra Vista. “Not only does it validate the quality of our safety measures to the communities we serve, but it also shows the devotion to our patients by our physicians, nurses, and staff. This recognition could not happen without their hard work, every day, every shift.”

Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D,” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on the aforementioned measures as well as the systems that hospitals have in place to prevent them. The grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent, and free to the public. Grades are updated each year in the fall and spring.

“Everyone who works at Adventist Health Twin Cities should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, President and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication at every level and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank Adventist Health Twin Cities for their leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring deeply for their patients and their safety.”

