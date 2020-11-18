Twin Cities Hospital receives recognitions for maternity care

–Twin Cities Community Hospital was recently recognized by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and as a Blue Distinction Center for its quality maternity programs.

The CDC’s Maternity Practices in Infant Nutrition and Care (mPINC) invites all hospitals across the country to complete a survey to assesses maternity care practices and Twin Cities received an overall score of 96 out of 100 – which included a perfect 100 for: institutional management, immediate postpartum care, and feeding practices. The overall average score for all hospitals in the United States is 79 and the average for similarly-sized hospitals is 78. The average for the western region is 84.

The honor as a Blue Distinction Center for Maternity Care demonstrates expertise and a commitment to quality care for vaginal and cesarean section deliveries. Blue Distinction Centers are nationally-designated health care facilities that show a commitment to delivering high-quality patient safety and better health outcomes, based on objective measures that were developed with input from the medical community and leading accreditation and quality organizations. Each facility honored must meet a specific set of rigorous standards, have demonstrated quality, overall patient satisfaction and a low percentage of early elective deliveries.

