Two arrested for involvement in Trevon Perry homicide case

–On Thursday, Mario Rostro III, 23, and Heather Montgomery, 25, both of Lovelock, Nev., were arrested in Lovelock for accessory to murder, 32 PC.

Investigators from the Paso Robles Police Department and the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office traveled to Lovelock to assist local agencies in arresting the pair on a warrant related to their involvement in the Trevon Perry homicide case.

SLO County investigators were assisted by the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, Pershing County Sheriff’s Office, Lovelock Police Department, and the Lovelock Paiute Tribal Police Department.

Rostro III and Montgomery were booked at the Pershing County Jail, awaiting extradition to California.

Trevon Perry, 27, was last seen in Paso Robles during the early morning hours of March 15, 2020. A missing person investigation ensued which developed into a criminal investigation. The investigation led to the discovery of Perry’s bodily remains at a residential location in Riverside County. SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow announced last July that 23-year-old Nicholas Ron of Paso Robles was charged with Perry’s murder.

