Two arrested in SLO for stolen property, illegal firearm possession

Two Santa Maria residents arrested on various charges

– On Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred in the 1500 block of El Tigre. Witnesses on the scene saw the suspects flee in what was described as a dark-colored older Toyota Corolla. A responding SLOPD officer observed a vehicle matching the description driving away from the area. The officer followed the vehicle, ultimately performing a traffic stop and contacting the occupants.

During the traffic stop, it was discovered that the rear license plate displayed on the suspect vehicle did not match the vehicle’s VIN. Further investigation revealed the license plate had been stolen from another vehicle in the same area as the initial vehicle burglary but had not yet been reported.

Officers conducted a search of the suspect vehicle and located drug paraphernalia associated with both occupants. Other items located included: a stun gun, shaved vehicle ignition keys, controlled substances, a social security card belonging to another individual, a catalytic converter that was recently cut from another vehicle, as well as miscellaneous burglary tools, and a loaded handgun.

Ultimately the investigation confirmed the license plate, social security card, and catalytic converter were all recently stolen from the El Tigre area. The stolen catalytic converter was successfully matched to the victim vehicle and returned to the owner. The license plate and social security card were also returned to their owners.

Andrea Reyes, 39, of Santa Maria was arrested and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

Felon in possession of a stun gun

Possession of stolen property

Possession of burglary tools

Possession of a controlled substance

Possess drug paraphernalia

Driving with a suspended license

Identity theft with a prior conviction

Dustin Kinsey, 44, of Santa Maria, was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail for the following charges:

Felon in possession of a firearm

Felon in possession of ammunition

Identity theft with a prior conviction

Possession of drug paraphernalia

