Two Atascadero brothers earn Eagle Scout rank on same night

Both brothers received unanimous approval from the Eagle Board

– Brothers Damian and Sebastian Marano of Boy Scouts of America Troop 51 in Atascadero recently soared to the rank of Eagle Scout together on a historic night. The Eagle Board of Review, conducted on Thursday, Nov. 30, marked a defining moment for both brothers. Achieving Eagle Scout status on the same evening is a rare accomplishment, symbolizing their commitment to the values of the scout oath and scout law.

The rank of Eagle Scout stands as the pinnacle achievement within the Boy Scouts of America program, demanding a demonstration of leadership, service, and proficiency. In addition, a Scout must earn at least 21 merit badges. Damian has earned 41 merit badges, and his older brother, Sebastian, has 37.

Damian Marano, a sophomore at Atascadero High School, was first to be interviewed by the Eagle Board. He currently serves as the Senior Patrol Leader, the highest youth leadership position in the troop. His Eagle Scout Service Project transformed the Atascadero Fine Arts Academy with new planter boxes and a bench, made possible through Lowe’s Paso Robles donations and guidance from Mr. Mark Wade of Atascadero. A total of 126 hours were invested in planning, building, and installing, and assistance was provided by youth and adult helpers.

Meanwhile, Sebastian Marano, a senior, dedicated his project to benefit the Atascadero High School’s instrumental music program. Through diligent fundraising efforts, he not only built an industry-grade, multi-tiered, lockable guitar rack but also exceeded his financial goal by raising over $1,700. This remarkable achievement was made possible by the generosity of various supporters.

With the assistance of scouts, friends, and adult mentors. Almost 70 hours were spent planning and executing his project, which included a guitar inventory system in addition to the rack. The excess funds collected were donated to the Atascadero High School Band Boosters. Sebastian has also served as senior patrol leader preceding Damian’s term, and he is currently appointed as junior assistant scout master.

Following their individual boards of review, the brothers, with their proud parents bearing witness, received unanimous approval from the Eagle Board, solidifying their status as the newest Eagle Scouts of Troop 51. A court of honor celebration is in the works, where they plan to express gratitude to the community that supported their Scouting endeavors.

Damian and Sebastian attribute their success not only to their parents but also to their mentor, Donald Luce, whose guidance proved invaluable throughout their scouting experience. Additionally, Isaiah Sanchez from Troop 51 achieved Eagle Scout status on the same evening, further highlighting the troop’s commitment to excellence. For further details or inquiries about Troop 51 BSA in Atascadero, please visit https://troop51atown.com/.

Share To Social Media