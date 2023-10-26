Two Atascadero men arrested for possession of child pornography

Search warrants served at three separate locations in SLO County

– On Wednesday, Oct. 25, at approximately 7:30 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department, with the assistance of the San Luis Obispo Police Department, served search warrants at three separate locations in both Atascadero and San Luis Obispo. The search warrants were to recover evidence related to the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The search warrant services took place in the 9100 Block of Willow Court in Atascadero, the 3900 Block of Kilbern Way in San Luis Obispo, and the 0-100 Block of Zaca Lane in San Luis Obispo.

During the warrant service, Atascadero Police detectives arrested 29-year-old Bryce McGhie of Atascadero and 31-year-old Rion Page of San Luis Obispo for possession and distribution of child pornography.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Atascadero Police Department requests anyone with any information to contact the department at (805) 461-5051.

