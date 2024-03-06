Two bands pair up to bring ‘The Brotherhood Tour’ to Paso Robles

Tickets go on sale Friday

– “The Brotherhood Tour” promises to bring an electrifying fusion of musical talent as two legendary bands, Los Lobos and Los Lonely Boys, unite for a co-headlining tour alongside support act Son Rompe Pera. The tour is scheduled to hit the Vina Robles Amphitheatre on Aug. 2.

Tickets for the event will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Mar. 8, at 10 a.m.

Los Lobos, known for their eclectic blend of rock, Tex-Mex, country, folk, R&B, blues, and traditional Spanish and Mexican music, have captivated audiences worldwide with their Grammy Award-winning albums and timeless hits like “La Bamba,” “Come On, Let’s Go,” and “Kiko and the Lavender Moon.”

Los Lonely Boys, a Grammy Award-winning band, are recognized for their soulful blend of rock, blues, Tex-Mex, and conjunto music. Their chart-topping singles include “Heaven,” “More Than Love,” and “Onda.”

Son Rompe Pera, a rising force in the contemporary Latin music scene, will add an extra layer of excitement to the tour with their high-energy performances and innovative fusion of traditional Mexican music with modern influences.

“The Brotherhood Tour” aims to celebrate unity, diversity, and the power of music to bring people together. Audiences can expect passionate performances, infectious rhythms, and memorable moments throughout the night.

For more information and to secure tickets, visit www.loslobos.org or www.loslonelyboys.com.

