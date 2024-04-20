Two found dead at Heritage Ranch home

Man found dead in driveway, woman in house

– On Friday at about 4 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a man found deceased in the driveway of his home in the 1900 block of Willow Brook Lane in Heritage Ranch.

Sheriff’s detectives began an immediate investigation.

At this time, it appears the 58-year-old man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to deputies.

Upon further investigation, a 54-year-old woman was found deceased inside the home she shared with the man. The woman appeared to have been deceased for an extended period of time. Currently, the cause of her death is unknown pending autopsy and further investigation.

Identification of the man and woman are pending. There is no threat to public safety at this time, deputies say.

The investigation is continuing. No further information was available at press time.

