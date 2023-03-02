Two high school wrestlers make strong showing at tournament

– Paso Robles High School wrestlers, Dominic Marquez and Christian Davidson, delivered impressive performances at the postseason championships held at Mechanic Bank Arena in Bakersfield from Thursday to Saturday.

Marquez, wrestling at 115 pounds, secured a top 24 finish in the state with two pins in the initial rounds. He faced Carter DeLarerna from Sutter, ranked #31 in the state, in the first round and subsequently battled Jacob Rund from Skyline, ranked #40 in the state. Marquez lost to the #4 seed, Edwin Sierra from Poway, who went on to clinch fifth place, and then lost to #14 ranked Octavio Negrete from Oak Grove.

Davidson, competing in the 195-pound category, also earned a top 24 finish in the state, overcoming a loss in his first round against Gabe Taylor from Poway. Davidson went on to defeat DJ Weimer from Bakersfield, ranked #18, and Carter Mallinger from Pleasant Valley, ranked #38. However, his final match against Jace Demacabalin from Robert F. Kennedy, ranked #17, resulted in a loss.

Despite the ups and downs, both wrestlers had a remarkable season with notable wins, says Coach Nate Ybarra. Davidson’s third-place finish in the Central Section was particularly noteworthy, he says, as the last Bearcat to place third was Nathan Garcia, who graduated in 2019. Davidson expressed his desire to pursue wrestling at the college level, while Marquez, who placed fourth in the Central Section, is a junior with immense potential, who Ybarra expects to make another strong showing at the state convention next year.

